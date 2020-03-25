With 13 coronavirus cases, Wilton ups its health staff

A message on Route 7 near Scribner Hill reminds people to practice social distancing. A message on Route 7 near Scribner Hill reminds people to practice social distancing. Photo: Bryan Haeffele /bryanhaeffele.com Photo: Bryan Haeffele /bryanhaeffele.com Image 1 of / 113 Caption Close With 13 coronavirus cases, Wilton ups its health staff 1 / 113 Back to Gallery

WILTON— The town of Wilton now has 13 laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

In response to the increase, Vanderslice posted a message on the town’s website saying Wilton has temporarily increased its health department staffing to ensure Health Director Barry Bogle and his department have enough resources to perform contact tracing and monitor impacted residents.

She noted the state is no longer performing contact tracing. “If you have received a confirmed or presumptive positive test and you have not been contacted by the Wilton Health Department, please contact the department,” she said.

As of Tuesday, March 24, there have been 384 cases of the coronavirus reported in Fairfield County and 618 statewide. There have been 12 deaths, seven in Fairfield County.

The most number of cases are in Westport, with 79, Norwalk has 46 and Ridgefield has 34, one-half of which is from one facility, Vanderslice said.

She thanked the Norwalk River Valley Trail for posting signage along the trail reminding visitors to keep their distance. She said the same applies at all other popular walking and dog walking trails and open spaces.

The town is extending the deadline to apply for senior tax relief. The May 15 deadline for will be extending. The new deadline will be announced in April. The application is now available online.

There are two videos on Facebook from Wilton’s emergency response personnel, the public is invited to watch.

Wilton Firefighter Dave Chaloux provides information on emergency responses on the Wilton Firefighters - Local 2233 (Wilton CT) page.

In th eother video, Police Captain Rob Cipolla reads the book “What Do You Do With A Problem?” to children on the Wilton, CT Police Department page.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com