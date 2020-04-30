Wisconsin woman charged after son's body found in her car

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman is charged after the body of her young son was found in her car apparently months after he died.

Sagal Hussein, 25, of Howard faces nine counts, including chronic neglect of a child causing death, hiding the corpse of a child and obstruction of an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation into 5-year-old Josias Marquez’s whereabouts began on Jan. 26. A neighbor had reported seeing Hussein’s other two children outside, unsupervised.

Authorities have since tried to get Hussein to tell them where her third child was. She said the boy was with his father out of state, but police were unable to confirm that.

Hussein told police her son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy. The complaint says the 5-year-old used a wheelchair and was dependent on others for feeding. Hussein told investigators she had been treating his epilepsy with CBD oil.

Hussein was arrested March 30, and a search warrant was issued for her home and car. The next day, lab workers found the decomposed body of a child in a duffel bag in the cargo area of her vehicle.

WLUK-TV reports an autopsy found the boy was severely malnourished and apparently had been dead for months. The boy weighed about 20 pounds.

Hussein's public defender did not return a request for comment Thursday.