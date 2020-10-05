Wisconsin officials report nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases across the state Monday, down from a record high on Saturday.

The state Department of Health Services reported 1,696 newly confirmed cases on Monday. That's down from 1,865 on Sunday and a record 2,892 cases on Saturday. The state has now seen 134,359 cases since the pandemic began.

The DHS reported four more people have died, bringing the death toll to 1,381. As of Sunday 714 people were hospitalized, with 194 of them in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

About 1.6 million people have now been tested for the disease, about 27% of the state's population.