MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man is due in federal court Thursday on charges of assaulting law enforcement using a deadly or dangerous weapon during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Twenty-three-year-old Riley Kasper, of Pulaski, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other counts.