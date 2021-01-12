Wisconsin man arrested after being part of Capitol riot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who posted on Facebook that he was among those wanted for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during last week's riot was arrested in Eau Claire on Tuesday and charged with a pair of misdemeanors in federal court.
Kevin Daniel Loftus, 52, made an initial appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court after being arrested for illegally entering either house of Congress, or adjacent areas, and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol. The first charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and the second is punishable by up to six months behind bars.