Evers calls lack of 2nd vaccine doses 'slap in the face'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers blasted federal officials Friday for promising to release the remainder of their COVID-19 vaccine stockpile when it apparently was already exhausted, calling the pledge a “slap in the face.”
Evers has been taking pointed criticism from Republican legislators for weeks over the slow pace of Wisconsin's vaccine rollout. He told reporters on a conference call on Friday that Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Health Services Secretary Alex Azar told governors earlier this week that they planned to release whatever vaccines the federal government had been holding in reserve to speed inoculations.