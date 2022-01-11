Wisconsin election commissioners balk at GOP data request

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission balked Tuesday at a massive request for voter data and other information by six Republican state lawmakers but did not order the request —deemed “insane” by one commissioner — be denied.
Instead, the commission said the lawmakers should be told how much it would cost, how long it would take, and what information can't be provided. Meagan Wolfe, the state's top elections official, told commissioners it was “the most broad request we’ve ever seen.”