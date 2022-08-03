Wisconsin district bans pride flags from classrooms

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin school district's decision to tell bar employees from displaying gay pride flags in classrooms or from putting their preferred pronouns in email signatures prompted pushback from students, alumni and others, while the superintendent said it was just reaffirming a policy that was already in place.
Kettle Moraine School District Superintendent Stephen Plum recently told the school board the district's interpretation of a policy that prohibits staff from using their positions to promote partisan politics, religious views and propaganda for personal, monetary or nonmonetary gain changed following a legal analysis, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.