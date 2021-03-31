Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down governor's mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate, ruling that the Democrat exceeded his authority by unilaterally extending the mandate for months through multiple emergency orders.
The 4-3 ruling from the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to attempts by Evers to control the coronavirus. It comes after Republicans in the Legislature voted to repeal the mask mandate in February, only to see Evers quickly re-issue it.