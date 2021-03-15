Wisconsin Senate to consider sexual assault kit bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate was set Tuesday to take up a pair of bipartisan bills that would establish protocols for collecting and tracking sexual assault evidence kits.

The first bill would require health professionals to notify police within 72 hours whenever a sexual assault kit has been collected and police to send kits to the state crime lab within 14 days. The second bill would require the state Department of Justice to create a database for victims to track their kits' status.