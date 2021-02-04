Wisconsin Republicans push to repeal state mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled Thursday to vote on repealing the statewide mask mandate issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, but the order will remain in effect until the state Senate concurs.

That could happen as soon as Feb. 16, although Senate leaders have not said yet when or whether the vote will happen. The Senate voted last week to repeal the measure, as Republicans who control the Legislature continue to defy doctors, nurses, hospitals, schools, chambers of commerce and scores of others who have begged them to keep the mandate in place.