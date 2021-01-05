Wisconsin Republicans move forward with virus response bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans moved ahead Tuesday with a fast-tracked coronavirus response bill that is opposed by Democrats and appears likely to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.
The Assembly Health Committee planned to vote on the bill after the hearing Tuesday when the public will have its first chance to weigh in. Committee approval will set up a vote on passage in the Assembly, where Republicans have a 60-38 majority, on Thursday. The GOP-controlled Senate could also approve it then, which would send the bill to Evers.