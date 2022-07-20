Wisconsin GOP may block clerks from fixing ballot addresses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans were set Wednesday to erase regulations allowing local election clerks to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes, the latest move in the GOP's push to tighten voting procedures in the crucial swing state.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission in October 2016 issued guidance to local clerks saying they could fill in missing witness information on absentee envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter. The guidance was in effect during the 2020 presidential election, which saw Joe Biden narrowly defeat then-President Donald Trump in Wisconsin.