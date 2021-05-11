Wisconsin Assembly to vote on call to send help to border

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly was scheduled to vote Tuesday on a Republican-sponsored resolution calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to send aid and support to help secure the Mexico border and enforce immigration laws.

The resolution comes from a pair of Republican legislative leaders who recently visited the border in south Texas. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and President Pro Tempore Tyler August said the issue there is a national humanitarian crisis that demands Wisconsin take action, even though the state is more than 1,300 miles from the border.