WILTON — On the heels of a stubborn winter storm starting late Sunday afternoon and persisting through Monday, Wilton residents have been forced inside.

The town announced on its website that the town transfer station will be closed on Monday and Tuesday to “allow those employees to assist with road plowing.” It will reopen on Thursday, the town said, with expanded hours for this week, including Feb. 5 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.