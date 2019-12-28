Winter storm dumping snow, rain across Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A winter storm making its way across the country dumped heavy snow Saturday on western and northern parts of Nebraska and steady rains over eastern Nebraska into Iowa.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Nebraska, with up to a foot of snow possible in the northwest part of the state by Sunday morning. The weather service said high winds of up to 45 mph also cut visibility and make travel dangerous.

Roads in the Nebraska Panhandle were mostly covered with heavy snow by midmorning Saturday, according to online highway data, and roads into central and northern Nebraska were partially covered.

The western Nebraska cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown had already declared snow emergencies by Friday evening in anticipation of the storm, requiring main streets to be cleared of cars to allow plows access.

In eastern Nebraska, including the state’s largest city of Omaha, and parts of western Iowa, the weather service issued flood watches for low-lying areas. The service said up to 2 inches (5.08 centimeters) of rain had fallen overnight Friday into Saturday in areas around Lincoln northeast to Tekamah, and that another 1.5 inches (3.81 centimeters) could fall in those areas by Sunday.