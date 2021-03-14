Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska The Associated Press March 14, 2021 Updated: March 14, 2021 2:47 p.m.
1 of14 Drew Carey clears snow from the walkway of his home as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
A powerful late winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains on Sunday with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
The National Weather Service in Wyoming called it a “historic and crippling” winter storm that would cause extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions through at least early Monday.
