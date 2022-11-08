Winter storm brings rain, snow and flood fears to California Nov. 8, 2022 Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 5:52 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Voters headed to polls as a major winter storm pounded California on Election Day, bringing rain and snow to the drought-stricken state along with possible flash flooding in areas recently scarred by wildfires, and fears that the downpours could lead to a low turnout.
Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.