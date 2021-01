Winter program registration is now open at the Woodcock Nature Center, 54 Deer Run Road, in Wilton.

Read tips for dressing for the weather before registering for any of the center’s outdoor programs at: https://www.woodcocknaturecenter.org/dressforweather

After school programs for people in kindergarten through the eighth grade are:

Explorers: Kindergarten through the second grade: Tuesdays, or Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m., through hiking, animal encounters, art, nature acitivities, and more, discovering who shares Planet Earth with human beings, the important roles the ones that human beings share Planet Earth with, play, and how human beings impact the environment.

Navigators: The third grade through the fifth grade: Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m., or Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m., Kids will participate in activities like dam building, aging trees, learning how to use a compass, and using colors and objects in nature to create art. Learning will be led by the student's observation and exploration.

Uncharted: Sixth grade throgh the eighth grade: Fridays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Find out what’s beyond the trails at the center as participants in this part of the offerings journey into uncharted territory. Participants in this part of the offerings should plan to dress for going into the center’s swamp. There will also be some campfire cooking out in the forest of the center.

These programs will be held outdoors. Appropriate dress, and masks are required.

Learn more, and register at: https://www.woodcocknaturecenter.org/after-school

Mommy, Me and the Natural World: Ages 1 to 3 with a caregiver: Thursdays, or Fridays 9:45 to 11:15 a.m., beginning the week of Feb. 4. Six sessions.

Toddlers, and their caregivers will explore the natural world through nature walks, animal encounters, stories, and art projects. Each class will include activities related to that day's nature-related theme. This part of the offerings will be held outdoors. Appropriate dress and masks are required.

Learn more, and register at: https://www.woodcocknaturecenter.org/mommy-me

Into the Forest: Nature School Series: Ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver: Thursday, Feb. 4, Native American Program, Thursday, Feb. 25, Tracking & Scat, Thursday, March 11, forest exploration, and campfire cooking. Choose one, or all three. This part of the offerings will be held outdoors. Appropriate dress, and masks are required.

Learn more, and register at: https://www.woodcocknaturecenter.org/natureschoolseries

People can also support the center at the Ridgefield Stop & Shop grocery store this month, January. They can just purchase a resusable bag that says “Give” at check-out. The center then receives a $1 donation for each bag that is purchased. A reusable bag can also be purchased at any local Stop & Shop, and selecting “Woodcock Nature Center” through the link on each buyer’s attached tag on their bag.