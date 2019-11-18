Winners announced for Recycle Day poster contest

The student winners have been announced for the America Recycles Day poster contest held by the town of Wilton and the Zero Waste Schools Committee.

The theme of the contest was reduce, reuse and recycle.

Winners were:

Chase Levitt, grade 2, Miller-Driscoll School, with Honorable Mention to Evan Brindley, grade 2.

Janavi Premkumar, grade 4, Cider Mill School.

Piper Dean, grade 8, Middlebrook School.

Olivia Mannino, grade 9, Wilton High School.

Each winner will receive a Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate.

All posters submitted will be displayed at Wilton Town Hall until Dec. 15, at which time the winning posters will be displayed permanently in the First Selectwoman’s office. Other posters may be picked up after Dec. 15 at the selectmen’s office.