Wilton welcomes its wee Warriors

Wilton Weekday Warriors, the new after-school care program offered by the Parks and Recreation Department, is open for registration, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice who made the announcement on her Facebook page.

She credited Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce and the recently hired Kregg Zulkeski for putting the program together after meeting with parents on June 5.

For information, visit the Parks and Recreation page at wiltonct.org.