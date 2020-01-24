Wilton workshop on groundhogs, light and shadows

WILTON — Although groundhogs are the center of our holiday that marks Feb. 2, they are actually late to the party of events here and elsewhere that mark the halfway point between winter and spring.

Children ages 6 to 12 will learn the curious history of Groundhog Day on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Museum educator Katherine Karlik will talk about the origins of the holiday in Candleman’s Day, as well as the many amusing names associated with these large ground squirrels. The project for the Groundhogs, Shadows, and Light Workshop for Kids is making a paper-punch design for a votive to cast interesting shadows. Children will also enjoy a snack.

The cost for society members is $10 per child, $15 per child for non-members. Register by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.