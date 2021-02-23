Wilton working with Norwalk to oversee river valley trail construction

WILTON — As the Norwalk River Valley Trail inches closer to completion, the town has agreed to jointly oversee the construction and maintenance of the decadelong trail project with the city of Norwalk and a nonprofit.
The trail has had various additions through its construction phases. The final leg of the planned 30-mile stretch of recreational path beginning in Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk and traversing north through areas of Wilton up to Danbury was agreed upon in a $2.9 million bid late last year.