Wilton women model fall fashions

Members of the Wilton Encore Club, from left, Luisa Kelso, Dolores Banta, Betsy Pettit and Jeanne Egut will model fashions at the club's annual fall luncheon and fashion show on Oct. 18. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Encore Club

Fall fashions will be modeled by members of the Wilton Encore Club at its annual fall luncheon and fashion show on Friday, Oct. 18, at Shore & Country Club, 220 Gregory Boulevard in Norwalk.

Socializing begins at 11 a.m. with lunch following at noon. All are welcome.

The fashions that will be presented are from More ’N’ More of New Canaan.

Reservations are required. For more information, or to make reservations, call Roseanne Forslund at 203-984-7131.

The club’s website is wiltoncoreclub.org