    Yumi Clevenger-Lee of Wilton has been named to the national board of Keep America Beautiful.

    Yumi Clevenger-Lee of Wilton has been named to the national board of Keep America Beautiful.

Keep America Beautiful, a leading community improvement nonprofit organization, has announced the appointment of Yumi Clevenger-Lee, of Wilton, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA), to its national board of directors.

The Stamford-based company has a long history of working on Keep America Beautiful programs and initiatives focusing on promoting recycling infrastructure, sustainability education, and environmental stewardship.

Clevenger-Lee oversees marketing strategy and business development of NWNA’s brands, as well as the company’s work in the areas of insights, innovation and eBusiness.