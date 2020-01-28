Wilton woman joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ gala for ElderHouse

Lynley Middleberg of Wilton, brokerage manager at William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, and dance professional Manuel Trillo will be performing in the 7th Annual Dancing with the Stars, a gala benefit for ElderHouse planned for March 21, 2020 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton. less Lynley Middleberg of Wilton, brokerage manager at William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, and dance professional Manuel Trillo will be performing in the 7th Annual Dancing with the Stars, a gala benefit ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton woman joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ gala for ElderHouse 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Lynley Middleberg of Wilton will be performing in the 7th Annual Dancing with the Stars, a gala benefit for ElderHouse planned for March 21 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton.

The gala showcases eight Fairfield County business leaders, who will each dance with an award-winning professional from Fred Astaire Dance Studio.

Middleberg, brokerage manager at William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, is one of the business leaders at this year’s gala. She is being paired with dance professional Manuel Trillo.

Dancers will compete for top awards including: Best Male and Female Performances, chosen by a panel of judges; People’s Choice voted by attendees for their favorite star dancers; and Best Friend to ElderHouse for the best fundraising efforts.

Other business leaders in the lineup are Lisa Bancroft of Fairfield County Bank, Bill Evans of William Evans Painting Company, Rhodie Lorenz of JoyRide Cycling Studio, Joe Marotta of Everest Marble, Lauren Murphy of Marsh | QSG International, Vinny Scicchitano of Accurate Auto Repair, and Andrew Starks of Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.

ElderHouse is a not-for-profit adult day center in Norwalk serving seniors and caregivers living or working in Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Weston, Westport and Wilton. For more information contact ElderHouse at 203-847-1998 or visit elderhouse.org/events/.