Wilton woman is named a vice president of Connecticut Realtors

Peg Koellmer has been named 2020 Region 1 Vice President for the Connecticut Realtors.

Peg Koellmer, a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties in Wilton, is serving as the 2020 Region 1 vice president for the Connecticut Realtors (CTR).

Koellmer has been an active member of both CTR and the Mid-Fairfield County Association of Realtors since 1990. Koellmer serves as a CTR Director and is on the executive committee. She is a CTR Foundation Trustee, as well as a member of the CT Recovers Grant Review Committee.

Koellmer lives in Wilton where she has served as president of the Chamber of Commerce and as Social Services commissioner. She commenced her term on Jan. 1, 2020.