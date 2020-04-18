Wilton woman dies at 91 after ‘battling COVID-19’

WILTON — A town resident, who died earlier this month after contracting the coronavirus, was remembered fondly as an avid reader and wonderful cook.

Irma C. DiNapoli died at Norwalk Hospital on April 8 after “battling COVID-19,” according to her obituary. She was 91.

DiNapoli was born on July 31, 1928, to Pasquale and Christine Mucci in Waterbury.

She spent the majority of her life in Waterbury before she moved to Wilton about a decade ago to be closer to her family.

DiNapoli initially lived at Ogden House in Wilton before moving about a year ago to the Greens at Cannondale.

“Irma was loved by all her dear friends at the Greens and Ogden House,” the obituary said.

She was also a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton.

“Irma was an avid reader and loved spending time at the beach in Rhode Island with her family,” the obituary said. “She was known for her wonderful Italian cooking and sense of humor. She loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing games with them and making her famous meatballs.”

The obituary said DiNapoli was strong and outspoken on the outside and loving on the inside — “she will be greatly missed.”

DiNapoli is survived by her three children, her son-in-law and her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations made in DiNapoli’s memory to United Way of Southern Fairfield County.