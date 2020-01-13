Wilton woman charged with DUI

A Wilton woman involved in a crash on Dec. 9, 2019, turned herself in to police on Jan. 9 on a warrant for driving under the influence.

According to police, Mary McGrath, 74, of Wilton Crest, was traveling north on Danbury Road in the vicinity of Kensett Avenue when she crossed the double yellow line and hit a southbound vehicle.

No one in the struck vehicle was injured but McGrath was taken to Norwalk Hospital and thus no field sobriety or breath tests were administered. Police applied for a search warrant for the blood results from the hospital and then applied for an arrest warrant.

McGrath was charged Jan. 9 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and is to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Jan. 21.