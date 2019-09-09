Wilton woman arrested twice in one day on DUI charges

Wilton police arrested a woman once in the morning, and later that same night for driving under the influence.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, at around 2:30 p.m., police were called to Wilton River Park Plaza at 5 River Road in Wilton after receiving a complaint from a citizen that a woman, operating a black 2012 Lexus sedan, had struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot. The complainant said he believed the operator of that vehicle was intoxicated.

Officers arrived at the scene and made contact with the driver, Ellen Needleman-O’Neil, 64, of Old Farm Road in Wilton. Officers detected an odor of alcohol coming from Needleman-O’Neil and conducted field sobriety tests, according to the police report.

Needleman-O’Neil did not perform the tests to standard and was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Later at police headquarters, chemical testing yielded a blood alcohol content result of 0.2261 for Needlemen-O’Neil. The legal limit is 0.08.

After being taken back to police headquarters, a search of Needleman-O’Neil’s belongs revealed she had a Tylenol/codeine pill inside her purse, according to police.

She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Needleman-O’Neil was released on a written promise to appear and was given a court date of Sept. 17 at Norwalk Superior Court.

About six hours later, around 8:20 p.m., police received a call reporting that Needleman-O’Neil was at a liquor store to buy alcohol and that she drove away in the same car that she had been in earlier in the day. She was located a short time later on Old Farms Road, according to police.

Police stopped the vehicle, and found the car was not registered and her driver’s license had been revoked from the earlier arrest.

After taking a breath test, police determined that her blood alcohol level was 0.0928. Needleman-O’Neill was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, operating a motor vehicle while right to drive is revoked, unregistered motor vehicle, and driving without a license.

She was released after posting $230 bond and was scheduled to appear at Norwalk Superior Court on Sept. 17 to answer these charges.