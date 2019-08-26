Wilton woman arrested for DUI after running off road into a tree

Mary L. McArdle, 64, of Wilton, was arrested for driving while under the influence on Aug. 19, 2019.

A 64-year old Wilton woman faces charges following a car accident in March.

Mary L. McArdle, of Saddle Ridge Road turned herself in on an active arrest warrant at Wilton Police headquarters on Monday, Aug. 19.

McArdle was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to drive right on a curve following an accident she was involved in on March 28, 2019 where she ran off the road and into a tree on Seir Hill Road in Wilton, according to police.

McArdle posted her own $5,000 cash bond, was released, and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 29.