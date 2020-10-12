Wilton wins financial reporting award

WILTON — The town has received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The award was given for the town’s “comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019,” according to a press release.

This award “has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story,” the press release said.

The certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting andfinancial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, the finance officers association said.