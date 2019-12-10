Wilton will get ‘Jazzed Up’

The new year will bring one of Wilton’s favorite collaborations — that of the library and historical society when they present the 13th year of their scholarly series. This time around the theme is music, specifically jazz.

“Jazzed Up: The History of Jazz in America” will consist of five sessions held at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, and the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

The five sessions are:

Dave Brubeck: Twentieth Century American, Thursday, Jan. 16, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wilton Library.

With 2020 being Dave Brubeck’s centennial year, his son Darius Brubeck will kick off the lecture series with an overview of the panorama of Dave’s life in music over several decades.

Jazz, Civil Rights, and Social Justice, Sunday, Jan. 26, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library.

Gil Harel, Ph.D., of Naugatuck Valley Community College, will discuss the ways in which jazz as a medium was intertwined with the civil rights movement and the unrelenting drive towards social justice.

Seriously Satchmo: The Importance of Louis Armstrong, The Early Years, Sunday, Feb. 9, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wilton Library.

In this lecture, musician and teacher Chris Coulter will explore Armstrong’s early life and his important recordings that laid the groundwork for his most influential and remarkable career as one of the country’s most prominent musicians.

The Harlem Renaissance: Connections and Creativity, Sunday, March 8, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society.

Musician and educator, Reggie Quinerly will address the factors, influences and artistic offerings associated with the period in America’s history that was the Harlem Renaissance.

Women in Jazz: Past, Present, Future, Sunday, April 5, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society.

Vocalist, pianist and composer Brenda Earle Stokes shares the rich history of women in jazz, focusing on the many contributions of the often-overlooked female instrumentalists and composers.

The series is sponsored by the Charles Schwab Corporation. The media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin. Informal receptions follow each talk. There is no charge, but donations are always welcomed.

Registration is required for each lecture individually. Register at www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334. Pre-registrants should arrive by at least 10 minutes before each session to be guaranteed seating; wait-listed and walk-in registrants will be admitted after that time if space is available.