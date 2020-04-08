Wilton webinars help students with college prep

WILTON — Just because schools are closed doesn’t mean the college application process ends.

Wilton Library is helping high school kids with college prep questions by providing three videos from college consultants on its website and offering a live Zoom Q&A.

Beth and Tim Manners, Priyanka Shingala and Mathew Greene are sharing their expertise on everything from essay writing to updates on test dates, and addressing a variety of concerns that teens and parents have during this time of uncertainty.

Additionally, Matthew Greene will be holding a College Q&A Zoom call for high school juniors and seniors, and their parents on Monday, April 13, from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

The videos are available on Wilton Library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org, click See More Resources, then College Prep. Click on Events for the College Q&A details and to register.