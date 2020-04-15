Wilton webinars help creative types succeed in business

A series of webinars is being offered to help artists and other creative people up their game when it comes to promoting and successfully running their businesses.

Even artistic geniuses need at least some business savvy to achieve the financial independence necessary to devote full-time to their art.

To assist them, Wilton Library, SCORE Fairfield County, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce are presenting a free-four-part live webinar series that will show creative individuals how to run a successful business. Each program runs from noon to 1 p.m., and registration is required for each.

On Thursday, April 23, small-business consultant Cliff Ennico will present “Running a Successful Creative Business: Business, Legal and Tax Tips for Creative Types.” The following topics will be covered: who is the customer, making money from art without selling out, brand image, contracts, copyrights and trademarks, dealing with taxes and avoiding lawsuits.

To register, visit https://conta.cc/3cdiKWi.

The April 30 webinar is “Just Because You Are an Artist Doesn’t Mean You Have To Starve To Market Your Work,” presented by marketing consultant Randye Spina.

This program covers all the basics artists need to know to market their creative businesses, from website to digital to many affordable traditional common-sense marketing techniques. Attendees will receive access to the Spina’s popular white paper, “Top 10 Mistakes Most Small Business Owners Make and How YOU Can Avoid Them.”

Register at https://conta.cc/34A8gxO.

The Tuesday, May 5, webinar brings Cliff Ennico back to present “Copyright Basics for Artists, Photographers and Other Creative Types.” Every creative professional needs to know the basics of U.S. and international copyright law. Topics for this webinar include what is a copyright, how does an artist claim one, using others’ copyrighted work, and how to protect online work from others using without permission.

Register at https://conta.cc/2XBB0EH.

The series wraps up on Thursday, May 14, with “Trademarks for Creatives,” presented by Cliff Ennico. One of the trickiest parts of starting any business is choosing the right name. Entrepreneurs/artists need to be sure their names can be trademarked and that they can build an internet and social media presence around it. Attendees will learn steps in selecting a name, common law vs. registered trademarks, what names can and cannot be trademarked, what to do with a “cease and desist” order.

Register at https://conta.cc/2VudvuN.

Visit www.fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 with any questions or visit Wilton Library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org for all the registration links to the webinars. The media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin.