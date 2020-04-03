Wilton webinar helps businesses find leads, improve marketing

TJ Pridell will lead a live webinar on generating business leads and improving marketing, presented by Wilton Library, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and SCORE on April 8.

WILTON — Wilton Library, SCORE Fairfield County, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present a free, live webinar workshop on lead generation/marketing on Wednesday, April 8, from noon to 1 p.m.

Presenter TJ Pridell of Infogroup will discuss using ReferenceUSA, an online research tool for business and consumer research offered by Wilton Library.

Participants must have a current Wilton Library card to use Reference USA through the library; non-Wilton residents should check with their hometown libraries for access to this resource when they are ready to use it.

ReferenceUSA helps library users create effective marketing plans, conduct essential competitive analysis, raise funds and locate people in order to expand and grow their book of business. The online database provides real-time access to more than 44 million businesses and 270 million consumers. The database features nine detailed modules of information: US Business; US Healthcare; US New Business; Canadian Business; US Consumers/Lifestyles; US New Movers/Homeowners; US Standard White Pages; Canadian White Pages; and, US Jobs & Internships.

Wilton Library cardholders may access this resource from within the library (when the library re-opens) or at home or work with internet access. Users can select a location and radius to search through a database of millions of businesses and locate direct business contact names. Many entries also include links to job postings.

Pridell is an account manager for Infogroup, specializing in the library, government, and SMB division. Utilizing Infogroup’s business resource, ReferenceUSA, Pridell serves as a marketing consultant to the business community and an account manager to New England libraries and government agencies.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Click here to register. Visit fairfieldcounty.score.org with any questions. An invitation link to the program will be sent to each registrant. The media sponsor is the Wilton Bulletin.