Wilton voters may view videos to see what to expect at polls on Primary Day

Registrar of Voters Annalisa Stravato (R) explains in a video how voters will show their ID to poll checkers when they come to cast ballots for the primary on Aug. 11, 2020. Registrar of Voters Annalisa Stravato (R) explains in a video how voters will show their ID to poll checkers when they come to cast ballots for the primary on Aug. 11, 2020. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton voters may view videos to see what to expect at polls on Primary Day 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — With power restored to Wilton High School, Middlebrook School and Cider Mill School, there will be no changes in polling places for the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Registrars of Voters Annalisa Stravato (R) and Karen Birck (D) have posted three videos online where they walk voters through the process, explaining the changes people will see differentiating this election from past elections.

Changes viewers will see include which doors to use to enter the building, plexiglass barriers between voters and checkers, how to show ID and receive ballots, where voting booths are set up, how to approach the ballot box, and how to exit the polling place.

The videos may be viewed at:

Wilton High School Clune Center:

https://vimeo.com/444717114/2419404816

Middlebrook School Cafeteria:

https://vimeo.com/444718479/06bf227590

Cider Mill School Cafeteria:

https://vimeo.com/444718086/0448b61c76