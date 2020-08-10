Wilton voters may view videos to see what to expect at polls on Primary Day
WILTON — With power restored to Wilton High School, Middlebrook School and Cider Mill School, there will be no changes in polling places for the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Registrars of Voters Annalisa Stravato (R) and Karen Birck (D) have posted three videos online where they walk voters through the process, explaining the changes people will see differentiating this election from past elections.
Changes viewers will see include which doors to use to enter the building, plexiglass barriers between voters and checkers, how to show ID and receive ballots, where voting booths are set up, how to approach the ballot box, and how to exit the polling place.
The videos may be viewed at:
Wilton High School Clune Center:
https://vimeo.com/444717114/2419404816
Middlebrook School Cafeteria:
https://vimeo.com/444718479/06bf227590
Cider Mill School Cafeteria: