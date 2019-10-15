Wilton voters may enroll at special registration session

Wilton Registrars of Voters Annalisa Stravato (R) and Karen Birck (D) will offer a special, in-person voter registration session on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Wilton Town Hall, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is the last regular session for residents to register to vote in Connecticut’s 2019 municipal election on Nov. 5.

On Election Day, three polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Wilton High School Clune Center (District 1), Cider Mill School gymnasium (District 2), and Middlebrook School gymnasium (District 3).

Those who have neglected to register or who have recently relocated to town may also register and cast a ballot at town hall on Election Day during polling hours with proof of identity and proof of residence.

Voters may use Wilton’s Voter Information Look-Up page on the town’s website to check their polling place at wiltonct.org. For more information, email the registrars at registrars@wiltonct.org or call 203-563-0111.