Sample ballot for Wilton Voting District 1 for the Nov. 3 election. Polling place: Wilton High School Field House, 395 Danbury Road. In addition to the presidential race, Voting District 1 includes races for the 143rd Assembly District, 26th State Senate, and 4th Congressional District.

WILTON — The town of Wilton is prepared for voters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov 3.

Polling places, districts

Wilton has three polling places which will be open to eligible voters on Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voting District 1: Wilton High School Field House, 395 Danbury Road. 143rd Assembly District, 26th State Senate, 4th Congressional District.

Voting District 2: Cider Mill School gym, 240 School Road. 125th Assembly District, 26th State Senate, 4th Congressional District.

Voting District 3: Middlebrook School gym,131 School Road. 143rd Assembly District, 26th State Senate, 4th Congressional District.

Voters can check to see if they are registered to vote and find the district they are voting in by going to the Registrar of Voters page on the town website, wiltonct.org/.

Candidates

On the election ballot are races for President and Vice President, Representative in Congress, state Senator, state Representative, and registrar of voters.

President/Vice President

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (D)

Donald Trump and Mike Pence (R)

Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen (Libertarian)

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker (Green Party)

Representative in Congress

Jim Himes (D)

Jonathan Riddle (R)

Brian Merien (Independent)

State Senator

Will Haskell (D)

Kim Healy (R, Independent)

State Representative (143rd District)

Stephanie Thomas (D, Working Families)

Patrizia Zucaro (R, Independent)

State Representative (125th District)

Thomas P. O’Dea, Jr. (R)

Registrar of Voters

Karen A. Birck (D)

Annalisa Stravato-Favarolo (R)

Absentee ballot voting

For those voting by absentee ballot, ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

At this point, absentee ballots should not be mailed in order to ensure they are received by Nov. 3.

Absentee ballots should be deposited in the ballot box outside police headquarters at 240 Danbury Road.

Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported that as of Monday, Oct. 26, 5,276 absentee ballots had been issued and 3,882 had been returned.

Voter information

This election is open to voters registered in Wilton.

A recent tally by the registrars of voters shows Wilton currently has 13,220 registered voters — 4,337 Democrats, 3,771 Republicans, 4,963 Unaffiliated, and 149 Other.

The state is allowing voter registration on Election Day, Nov. 3. Voter registration will be held at Wilton Town Hall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents must bring proof of identity and proof of residence in Wilton.

To be eligible to vote in Wilton you must be:

A United States citizen; a Wilton resident; at least 17 years of age (as long as you will turn 18 years of age by Election Day); have completed confinement and parole, if previously convicted of a felony.

Poll safety

Hygiene measures will be taken at the polls in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There will be separate entrances and exits at the polling places. Plexiglass barriers have been set up for the poll workers, who will be outfitted with masks and face shields. Voters will be offered gloves and hand sanitizer. Voters will also be given clean pens for the ballots, which they can return when they leave the polling place.

Election results

The Wilton Bulletin will be publishing election results online after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

