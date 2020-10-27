Wilton visiting nurses offer drive-thru flu clinics

WILTON — Flu season is fast approaching and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will hold drive-through flu clinics in Wilton in the upcoming weeks.

The nonprofit nursing agency will conduct the clinics in the parking lot at its offices at 22 Danbury Road on Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

“The flu shot is safe and the most effective way to prevent influenza, decrease its complications and help stop the spread of flu,” said Margarita Shapiro, the agency’s community health nurse. “Anyone wishing to avoid contracting or spreading influenza should receive the flu shot prior to flu season, which usually begins in December.”

Those wishing to be vaccinated should visit the agency’s website at visitingnurse.net, print out and complete a Consent/Registration Form, and bring it with them to the flu clinic. As these are drive-through flu clinics, attendees must remain in their cars at all times and wear protective face masks. There should be no pets in the vehicles.

The cost of the vaccine is $55 for the regular dose and $75 for the high dose, which will be available for those age 65 or over. It can be billed directly to Medicare Part B, Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare or Harvard Pilgrim. Participants should bring their insurance card to the flu clinic.

Those participating are encouraged to wear short sleeves or sleeves that are easy to roll up. The nurse will administer the flu vaccine through the window of the car in the arm that is closest to her.

For more information, call the Flu Info Line at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County at 203-834-6341, ext. 400.