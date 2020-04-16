Wilton virtual parent support group discusses COVID-19 issues

WILTON — Based on the positive response to an online parent discussion group, the Wilton Youth Council will present a series of free videoconferences where issues surrounding COVID-19 may be discussed. Parents with children of all ages are invited to join in.

The first program is set for Friday, April 17, from 2 to 3 p.m., via Zoom. It will continue for an unspecified number of Fridays, the council said.

The moderators will be:

Susan Bauerfeld, Ph.D., psychologist.

Chris Parrott PBS Chartered Counseling psychologist.

Janine Kelly, Esq., co-president of SPED*NET Wilton.

Ginna Yerrall, MSW, president of the Wilton Youth Council Board of Directors.

Participants are invited to send in their concerns ahead of time to Bauerfeld. They may be simple such as “how to cope with social distancing” or “struggling with online learning” to more detailed questions.

“Let’s talk and try to help each other with new outlooks, coping strategies and creative solutions,” a flyer for the program said.

The capacity for each meeting is 100 people. Those who are locked out because the meeting is full are urged to email Bauerfeld so organizers can see how much unmet demand there is.

For complete program and registration information, visit https://susanbauerfeld.com.