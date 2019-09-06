Wilton veterans will retire American flags

Members of American Legion Post 86 will conduct their annual flag retirement ceremony Sunday, Sept. 15, at noon.

The community is invited to attend the formal program where old, worn and unserviceable American flags are honorably retired by burning them.

American flags to be retired may be deposited in the drop box in front of the post at 112 Old Ridgefield Road.