Wilton veterans will honor Veterans Day with ceremony

Members of American Legion Post 86 will hold their annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Green on Nov. 11.

WILTON — American Legion Post 86 will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial Green on Center Street. Masks and social distancing are required.