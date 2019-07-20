Wilton veteran Bo Lotocky worked with tanks and missiles

Bohdan (Bo) Lotocky is the newly elected Post 86 Sgt.-at-Arms. Born in Manhattan, NY, his family moved to the Bronx, then Yonkers, NY, where he graduated high school in 1976. Attending St. John’s University, Bo received a B.S. in computer science in 1980.

For the four years he attended university, Bo was enrolled in the Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (ROTC). His summer camp before senior year, he was at Ft. Bragg, N.C., where he completed his advanced cadet training. Upon graduation, and commissioned as a second lieutenant, Bo was assigned to the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. This is the military’s testing facilities for all equipment, technology and weapons. While there, Bo was part of the team working with the XM-1 Tank, later renamed the M-1 Abrams Tank.

His assignment after the XM-1 was as a platoon leader in an Advanced Individual Training (AIT) company at Aberdeen. During this tour, Bo was recruited into the 133rd Maintenance Battalion of the New York National Guard, stationed in Peekskill, NY. He remained there for two years, but with no path to promotion, he transferred to the 50th Maintenance Battalion of the New Jersey National Guard, based out of Lodi, N.J. Soon after arriving, Bo was promoted to first lieutenant and designated the Executive Officer (XO) of a missile maintenance platoon. Among the weapons he was responsible for repairing and maintaining were Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided missiles (TOW), the NIKE system (anti-aircraft missiles), and the Hercules system, a long-range, high-altitude weapon.

As a junior officer, as is the case with most units in the Army, Bo was also given other, “extracurricular” assignments on base. From being a payroll officer (when troops reported on payday to the officer and received a check, then cashed it right there for their monthly pay), to dining facility officer, to training officer and finally range officer, Bo was quite the busy officer.

In 1993-94, Congress started looking to close military bases/units and the 50th Maintenance Battalion. Between that fact, and no promotions to captain anytime soon, Bo decided to move to the Army’s Inactive Reserve. This is nothing more than being available at a moment’s notice for recall to active duty in the event of war. Bo remained on inactive reserve status until 1994, when he resigned his commission as a first lieutenant.

Bo’s first job after his Army career was as a computer programmer with Pantasote Inc., in Greenwich. From there he moved to Georgia-Pacific in Darien as a programmer, then he accepted a position at Amerigroup Leasing Corp. in Stamford as a data processing manager. After that, he went to FASB in Norwalk and Sasco Hill Financial as a consultant and programmer.

In between all his military and civilian jobs, Bo started, managed and played in a ballroom dance orchestra —Enchanted Eyes —playing all over the United States and Canada.

Today, Bo is married to his wife Irene, with one daughter, Rosie. He works for the Compass Group Food Service in the Wilton Public School system.

Thank you for your service, Bo!