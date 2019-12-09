Wilton vaping program is postponed

Vaping devices come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Wilton residents will have two opportunities to learn the risks of vaping and how to help their children and others quit.

WILTON — A program intended to enable parents, students and concerned adults in the community to get answers about vaping has been postponed.

The free public program called Vaping: What You Need to Know with Elizabeth Jorgensen of Insight Counseling, will now take place Monday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m., at Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road, Wilton. The program was originally scheduled for Dec. 11.

A daytime version of the same program will be offered Wednesday, Jan. 15, 10-11:30 a.m., at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

Jorgensen will address common parent questions such as what the most popular devices look like and how they are used, and how to talk with teens about these products and intervene, if necessary. She will share the current research on the risks of vaping, including its potential to serve as a gateway to alcohol, opioid or THC abuse.

The programs are presented by student members of Wilton Youth Council’s Youth to Youth club at Wilton High School, Newport Academy, Trackside Teen Center, and Wilton Library. Students in middle school and up, parents with children of all ages, and other concerned adults are invited to learn more about how and why kids as young as elementary school are experimenting with, and sometimes becoming addicted to, these new products.

Registration is recommended for both programs. For Jan. 13, visit https://bit.ly/2KYxFbP. For Jan. 15, register at www.wiltonlibrary.org/events or by calling 203-762-6334.

Visit wiltonyouth.org for more information and email Genevieve Eason at geason@wiltonyouth.org with any questions.