Wilton vaping discussion is Thursday evening

WILTON — State Reps. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and Tom O’Dea (R-125) will present a discussion on youth vaping on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. The event is free and the public is invited.

Joining them will be a panel of community leaders, experts, educators, youth counselors, student representatives, and other stakeholders to discuss the dangers of youth vaping, its impact on schools and the greater community. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The keynote speakers will be Dr. Alicia Briggs, chair of the Norwalk Hospital Department of Pediatrics and Elizabeth Jorgensen of Insight Counseling.

There will also be a panel discussion with student representatives of Wilton Youth to Youth, Wilton High School student body president Rishabh Raniwala, New Canaan High School student body president Theo Kammerer as well as:

Genevieve Eason of the Wilton Youth Council.

Liza Starnino and Colleen Fawcett of Wilton Youth Services.

Superintendent of Wilton Schools Kevin Smith, Ph.D.

Wilton High School Principal Robert O’Donnell.

New Canaan Superintendent of Schools Bryan Luizzi, Ed.D.

New Canaan High School Principal William D. Egan.

Wilton Police Chief John Lynch.

“We’re holding this forum because so many people in the community have told me how concerned they are about the impact of vaping on young people,” Lavielle told the Bulletin. “We know that the use of vaping products is growing quickly among high school students. The initial worry was that this would lead to increased long-term nicotine addiction, but now we have even more concerning additional information about hundreds of deaths and severe illnesses related to vaping.

“While we’ve already passed a couple of bills in Connecticut that are designed to deter vaping by young people, it’s important to discuss what more we can do as a community. I hope parents, students, educators, and everyone who is interested in critical public health issues will join us on Nov. 21 at Trackside.”