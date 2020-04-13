Wilton up to 94 coronavirus cases, seeks food pantry donations

WILTON — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wilton has increased to 94.

The state recorded 525 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon, the governor’s office said, bringing the statewide total to 12,035.

Fairfield County has 5,534 or 46% of those cases. Deaths have risen to 554 statewide, with 248 in Fairfield County.

In a message on the town’s website, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said it has become increasing difficult for Social Services Director Sarah Heath to find all the items normally provided in the Wilton Food Pantry. She said Village Market is helping the town with access.

Food donations are down, but funds have been raised through Wilton Rocks for Food and cash donations are up, she said.

If residents would like to help the food pantry, which provides food for residents in need, the town is accepting donations of non-perishable food, household and personal care items along with grocery store gift cards.

“Please drop them off at the shed in the parking lot in front of Police Headquarters. We do not accept donations at the food pantry itself, in order to ensure the privacy of our clients. If you have questions, feel free to contact Sarah Heath,” Vanderslice said.

