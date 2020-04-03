Wilton up to 51 coronavirus cases, tax relief review

Wilton Town Hall Wilton Town Hall Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton up to 51 coronavirus cases, tax relief review 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wilton has increased by two since Wednesday.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice announced the count is now up to 51.

“We continue to think the actual number of cases statewide is higher than reported. If you have received a confirmed or presumptive positive test and you have not been contacted by the Wilton Health Department, please contact the department,” she said in a message on the town’s website.

Test results can be sent to Health Director Barry Bogle at barry.bogle@wiltonct.org.

The Board of Selectmen, Board of Education and Board of Finance are holding a tri-board meeting on Thursday, April 9, to discuss Gov. Lamont’s executive order about tax relief. (Time to be announced.)

Under Executive Order 7S, issued April 1, Lamont ordered municipalities to establish two tax programs, a “Deferment Program” and “Low Interest Rate Program.” Municipalities can choose to participate in one or both programs.

The programs allow tax relief for eligible taxpayers, businesses, nonprofits, and residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The secretary of the Office of Policy and Management will issue guidance as to eligibility requirements. Participating municipalities may, by a vote of the Board of Selectmen, extend eligibility for the deferment program to other categories of taxpayers, businesses, nonprofits, and residents.

Under the Deferment Program, eligible taxpayers will have an additional 90 days to pay their July 1 tax bill.

Under the Low Interest Rate Program, delinquent taxes can be paid at a three-percent interest rate.

“Further details were not provided, so at this point, we aren’t able to quantify the potential impact to the town’s first quarter FY2021 cash flow, “ First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said on the town’s website.

She said the tri-board meeting will discuss Executive Order 7S and other orders that impact the FY2021 budget and mill rate.

To help residents cope with increased stress, fear and anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic, the town has created a Mental Health Resources page, listing a number of services available.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com