WILTON — Officials speculate the tax rate could go up in the coming years as the town’s debt service increases starting fiscal year 2023-2024.

The debt service is expected to increase by $680,000, $1.1 million and $670,000 respectively over the next three fiscal years due to to the town borrowing more money for bonded projects, officials said.

Debt service is the amount of money the town is required to pay back for the principal and interest of outstanding debt in a set period of time.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice used a 3.5 percent interest rate when presenting the amounts to the Board of Finance, but said she isn’t certain that will be the ironclad rate on the next series of bonded items, or would even remain a stagnant number. Regardless, she anticipates it to be higher than the last interest rate the town received on its most recent bonds.

“The bonds we issued last month were at 2.66 percent,” Vanderslice said. “They were of a shorter average maturity than those that will be issued next spring, therefore we expect a higher interest, but in this market, we don’t know what that will be.”

At the annual town meeting in May, voters approved $19.4 million in bonded projects for FY23, the current fiscal year. The biggest portion of this is for the new police headquarters project.

Vanderslice said that the town will borrow about $11 million of that in spring 2023, with the first principle and interest payment on that amount due six months later, in FY2024.

“This is increasing debt service for Fiscal Year 2024,” she said.

The estimated bonding proposal for next year’s annual town meeting in May is $9.3 million. If approved, the money will likely be borrowed in spring 2024 with the first payment due in FY2025 attributing to that increase. Officials expect the next amount to be $11.8 million, which would be approved at the 2024 annual town meeting and impact FY2026.

The projects are included in the town’s five-year plan.

A combined $25 million in bonded projects is expected to be requested over the next three fiscal years.

This includes upgrades to Wilton High School and Middlebrook Middle School, which school officials have said are overdue and have been deferred for years. The town will also request bonding for renovations to the Yellow House at Ambler Farm and electrical and HVAC updates to Town Hall.

A third turf field is being prioritized by the town as well and is expected to be requested for bonding in FY2024 to the tune of $2 million. Vanderslice clarified that since the Wilton Athletic and Recreation Foundation has offered to fundraise for the price of the turf field, the town may not need to bond for the full amount, but conservatively included the total to cover all bases.

“We see sports as helping with student mental health,” Vanderslice said. “We felt, through the pandemic, we saw the value of having these sports programs. And so we decided to just move forward to make sure that the turf happens.”

Vanderslice said adding a third turf field to the town’s inventory has been discussed for roughly 10 years and it’s time.

She said the town hasn’t bonded for all of its capital projects in recent years due to other funding sources.

“Approximately $25 million of additional bonding has been avoided because the town secured state and federal grants for those projects. Securing grants in lieu of bonding or operating expenses continues as an area of focus for town departments,” according to town documents.

Substantial growth of the town’s grand list — the listing of all taxable property located within town — can absorb some of the debt service increase, but the town would need at least $24 million in incremental assessed growth for FY2024 to cover the difference and even more in FY2025.

The grand list can be affected by a number of multifamily and retail developments projected to be built in town over the next few years, including a couple apartment complexes along Danbury Road and commercial real estate.

Vanderslice said they’ll first start to see the effects of that with an approved apartment complex at 141 Danbury Road that hasn’t been built yet.

“Some of it will hit in 2025, but some will not be hitting until 2026,” Vanderslice said.

Vanderslice told the Board of Finance that there needs to be a clear understanding and transparency in communication when deliberating future mill rates as debt services are set to rise.

“The question is, and this is why I’m looking for you all to have some conversations and provide some targets, is what are you guys willing to put forth as mill rate increases?” Vanderslice asked. “So now that it’s flipping around to a $608,000 debt service, as a Board of Finance, are you going to be looking to increase the mill rate to cover that, or what are you going to do?”

Vanderslice said that up-to-date communication between the boards will aid the selectmen as they wade through the annual budget process.

The Board of Finance will soon begin discussions on how to combat the debt service increases for future years.