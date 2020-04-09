Wilton triboard meeting tonight to discuss budgets, COVID-19

The Wilton Board of Selectmen, Board of Education, and Board of Finance are holding a tri-board meeting tonight, Thursday, April 9, at 6 p.m. The Wilton Board of Selectmen, Board of Education, and Board of Finance are holding a tri-board meeting tonight, Thursday, April 9, at 6 p.m. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton triboard meeting tonight to discuss budgets, COVID-19 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Board of Selectmen, Board of Education, and Board of Finance are holding a tri-board meeting tonight, Thursday, April 9, at 6 p.m.

Agenda items for discussion/action

Presentation of executive orders as they pertain to the FY2020 and FY2021 budgets: Budget process, budget timeline, possible budget impact.

General discussion of the impact of Covid-19 and the town’s current and possible responses.

“We will get everyone up to speed on how the budget will work,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said at Monday’s selectmen’s meeting.

The boards will review the executive orders issued by Gov. Ned Lamont that relate to the budget.

One of the governor’s executive orders, 7S, orders municipalities to establish two tax programs, a “Deferment Program” and “Low Interest Rate Program.” Municipalities can choose to participate in one or both programs.

With town hall closed to the public and to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting can be viewed by the public at 6 p.m., from a live stream link on the town’s website.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com